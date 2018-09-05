Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This fall, Soludos is doing what they do best: bringing us fashionable yet affordable footwear that you'll covet year-after-year! Not only are they expanding their ever-so-popular Venetian boot silhouette, they are also celebrating women with an inclusive ad campaign featuring model sisters, Alyssa and Chelsea Miller.

With New York Fashion Week vastly approaching, runway, parties, and style are sure to be topics of heavy discussion. And during this time, we will also be celebrating inclusivity with the annual CurvyCon convention and women of all sizes on the runways at Christian Siriano and Prabal Gurung. With clothing taking strides, how refreshing is it to see an accessories brand on the forefront of inclusivity as well? "We are fortunate to have a community of women who share their beautiful photos and feedback with us," says Nick Brown, CEO of Soludos. "We recognize the importance of creating visual stories that more accurately reflect the beauty found in our customer, our community, and even our own office (which is 90 percent women)!"

Sisters Alyssa and Chelsea Miller are also empowered to see such diversity and that they are both women of different sizes actively working in the fashion industry, but note that there is more work to be done. "There has been a big push towards inclusion the last few years, and I am so happy to see that change", says Alyssa. "It is nice for all body types to be loved and accepted within the industry but it has been a rocky road. I still have a hard time for being too curvy, I am not plus but I’m also not a size zero and people feel the need to want to put you in a box unfortunately."

Chelsea also has some thoughts on the direction we're seeing. "No question that the industry has come a long way! I'm excited to see different ethnicities and sizes being more present in major campaigns. I still feels like we aren’t seeing enough with designer brands, and I’d really love to see more in TV and movies. How has there not been a plus-size movie star yet that isn’t portrayed as the fat funny girl?"

While there is more work to be done, it's amazing to see the evolution of the fashion industry and it's even more thrilling to see more ad campaigns like this one, featuring beautiful women with different bodies. What we're also seeing in this campaign? Why, drool-worthy fall shoes, of course! With the expansion of the Venetian Collection, there are 4 classic styles revamped, and each shoe is oh-so-comfy.

"Fall is our opportunity to take the leisurely, travel-minded world of Soludos' summer product and translate it for our girl as a city wanderer. We listened to what our customer has told us about frustrations in finding amazing fall footwear and created styles to address those needs", says Brown. So expect to find everything you need from mules to ankle boots, flats to loafers.

Scroll down to see our fall favorites below and check out a gorgeous campaign shot of Chelsea and Alyssa, above. Then, head over to soludos.com to shop the new full cold weather footwear collection.