11 Under-$50 Beanies to Make Your Winter More Bearable

It's time to face it, winter is on its way. Of course, you've probably already rounded up a cozy coat to keep your body warm. You might have even scored a new pair of comfy boots. But don't forget to protect your head and hair from the chilly weather, too.

Our solution to make the next few months more tolerable: a good ol' beanie. Not only are they a cool and stylish way to stay warm, there are several that cost less than $50. That's right. We searched the web high and low for the best, and we managed to narrow down our list to 10 chic beanies. From bold hues to playful patterns, shop our favorites, below.

1 of 11 Courtesy

STEVE MADDEN STRIPED BEANIE

Here's an everyday beanie with a sporty touch.

Steve Madden $30 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

GAP MERINO WOOL BEANIE

This multi-tone beanie is an easy way to add color into any winter ensemble. 

Gap $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

MADEWELL SPECKLED BEANIE

Choose this slouchy, ribbed hat as an effortlessly cool option.

Madewell $38 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

TOPSHOP HAND-KNIT BEANIE

The chunky stitch on this one gives it a modern update.

Topshop $30 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

URBAN OUTFITTERS FUZZY BEANIE

Here's a fuzzy beanie to keep you cozy on the chilliest days. 

Urban Outfitters $19 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

MANGO PASTEL BEANIE

Pink is fashion's favorite color right now. Here's a cute way to wear it while surviving the winter cold. 

Mango $20 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

FREE PEOPLE FAUX FUR POM BEANIE

Soft and chic. Just what every winter hat should be.

Free People $48 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

AMERICAN EAGLE USA BEANIE

What better way to get in the spirit for the 2018 Olympics?

American Eagle Outfitters $10 (originally $20) SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

HERSCHEL BEANIE

Add this colorful beanie into your rotation of winter gear. 

Herschel Supply Co. $22 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

ZARA CABLE KNIT BEANIE

A classic cable knit beanie is a winter staple. 

Zara $16 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

COS SPECKLED CASHMERE HAT

Speckled yarn punches up an otherwise plain beanie.

COS $49 SHOP NOW

