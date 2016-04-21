9 Perfect Bridal Clutches for Your Big Day

Courtesy
Caroline Vazzana
Apr 21, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

Once you’ve found your perfect dress for your wedding day, the next thing you need to take care of is accessories. From shoes to jewelry, all those little pieces really do make a difference. But one wedding day accessory that often gets overlooked is the clutch. Just because you’re not carrying it all night long doesn’t mean your bridal look is complete without it. For the playful bride who wants something cheeky to the polished woman who desires a more sophisticated and classic style, there are gorgeous bridal bags for everyone. Below, the 9 best clutches for your big day.  

1 of 9 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

A delicate champagne colored clutch is a chic alternative to a traditional white accessory. 

$1,450; oscardelarenta.com

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Kate Spade

This clutch will definitely make you want to say, “I do.”

$398; shopbop.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Charlotte Olympia

Accented with a bow, this off white clutch is ultra sophisticated. 

$773; farfetch.com

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

SERPUI

A marble pattern clutch adds a touch of eye-catching interest to your wedding day look. 

$1,426; farfetch.com

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Jimmy Choo

Dress up a simple wedding dress with this feather box clutch. 

$3,250; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Vintage Styler 

For the girl that loves old school glamour, this bag is for you. 

$68; asos.com

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Sophia Webster 

This Happily Ever After clutch will capture exactly how you feel on your big day.  

$450; sophiawebster.com

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Ivanka Trump

A laser cut design gives a modern feel to a classic clutch style. 

$195; lordandtaylor.com

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim

We love the strong metal hardware on this leather rolled style. 

$750; farfetch.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!