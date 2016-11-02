9 Under-$200 Wallets That Look Way More Expensive

Courtesy (6)
Alison Syrett Cleary (Text) and Callie Turner (Market)
Nov 02, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Wallet shopping is a tricky business. On one hand, you want quality—enough to withstand a growing collection of rewards program cards and impress whoever’s behind you in the coffee line—but on the other, it’s painful dropping big money on something that spends 95 percent of its time chilling in your purse. Like, what’s the point of having a fancy billfold if you’re too broke to use it?

If you’re emphatically nodding at your screen right now, great news: our editors are on the case. Keep scrolling to shop 10 chic and under-$200 options (several of which land in the two-digit range!) that won’t cut into your winter coat budget.

1 of 9 Courtesy

COACH

Choose this one if you carry a pink, white, or cream bag.

Coach $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

LONGCHAMP

In a cheerful shade of red, a mood booster every time you pull it out of your purse.

Longchamp available at Nordstrom $195 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

COS

Sleek and simple, all black leather is always a good option.

COS $89 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

MARC JACOBS

Got to love any option with an exterior card slot—so handy right after getting a manicure!

Marc Jacobs available at Shopbop.com $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

GIVENCHY

For clutches that don’t hold much more than a cell phone and lipstick.

Givenchy available at MatchesFashion.com $197 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

TUMI

Note the subtle pebbled texture—it gets even better with age.

Tumi available at Nordstrom $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

COS

Something that won’t get confused with your friends wallet after a few too many drinks.

COS $79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

MANGO

Alligator skin texture and round zipper pull make this one seem far more fancy than its $30 price tag.

Mango $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

COMME DES GARÇONS

This mini square shape feels edgier than the usual standard size rectangle.

Comme des Garcons available at Nordstrom $143 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!