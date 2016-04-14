10 Gorgeous Tassel Earrings to Buy Now

Courtesy
Caroline Vazzana
Apr 14, 2016

As we make our way through spring, there’s no doubt you’ll want to revamp your wardrobe for the warmer weather ahead. One easy, no-think way is with tassel earrings. With Baroque roots, this playful shoulder duster has not only been around for ages, but it is flirty and fun, making it super simple to add excitement to your look. Plus, with their dramatic shape, they are formal enough to wear for evening cocktails or even a black-tie event. Below, 10 pairs of tassel earrings to shake things up.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Lanvin

These mismatched tassel earrings, one red and one fuchsia, add an eclectic touch to any look. 

$490; matchesfashion.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

Rock N Rose

Shorter than usual, these mini tassel earrings help you embrace the trend without overdoing it. 

$30; silkfred.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop

Tie your hair back and let these structural tassel earrings be your focal point. 

$11 (originally $22); topshop.com

4 of 10 Courtesy

Lele Sadoughi

These long gold earrings are the perfect accent to a LBD.

$175; neimanmarcus.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Vanessa Mooney

A thick knot and a deep scarlet hue make these super sophisticated.

$45; shopbop.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

ORA-C

White and yellow tassel earrings will help you prepare for sunny days ahead. 

$140; orac.bigcartel.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Asos

A pop of red adds excitement to even the simplest look. 

$9; asos.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

J. Crew

Pair these white beaded earrings with a wispy pastel dress. 

$65; jcrew.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Lizzie Fortunato

These half-moon drop earrings with an elongated tassel trim are tropical island-ready. 

$185; neimanmarcus.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

LuLu's 

Brown leather tassels look great when paired with a plain white tee and cutoff jeans. 

$11 (originally $14); lulus.com

