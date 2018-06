Shop Summer's Chicest Shoes

1 of 10 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA, Chris Watts/INFphoto.com

Hot on the heels of spring's freshest designs comes a new crop of fun and sexy shoes for summer! The bold styles range from flats to wedges and everything in between, so whether it's Solange Knowles's sultry metallic heels or Reese Witherspoon's bright neon sandals, you'll kick the season off right in these outfit-makers!