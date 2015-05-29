The Search Is Over! 20 Pairs of Perfect Summer Sandals

Getty Images Europe
Elyse Maloni
May 29, 2015 @ 7:15 am

Sandals are summer staples—it's a given—but the problem is finding the perfect pair to wear all season long. We scoured the market, rounded up 20 pretty sweet sandals, and grouped them by personality.

Drawn to jewels and high-shine embellishments? Meet the Modern Magpies whose straps are encrusted with a buffet of brilliant stones. For the more free-spirited crowd, we found boho-inspired pieces affixed with fringe that swishes with every step. But if you err on the side of girly, we sweetened the pot with darling florals and delicate straps. And finally, if you're modern and minimalist, we ended on a Concrete Chic note, with sleek pairs that all cool girls will love. Ahead, you'll find your summer solemate.

PHOTOS: 20 Pairs of Summer Sandals to Buy Now

1 of 20 Courtesy

Dannijo, $295; shopbop.com

2 of 20 Courtesy

Dune London, $124; dunelondon.com

3 of 20 Courtesy

No. 21, $595; bloomingdales.com

4 of 20 Courtesy

J. Crew, $178; jcrew.com

5 of 20 Courtesy

Givenchy, $1350; luisaviaroma.com

6 of 20 Courtesy

K. Jacques, $355; avenuek.com

7 of 20 Courtesy

Kate Spade, $228; katespade.com

8 of 20 Courtesy

Prada, $950; saksfifthavenue.com

9 of 20 Courtesy

Loeffler Randall, $375; loefflerrandall.com

10 of 20 Courtesy

Zara, $70; zara.com

11 of 20 Courtesy

Miu Miu, $850; saksfifthavenue.com

12 of 20 Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman, $375; stuartweitzman.com

13 of 20 Courtesy

Azzedine Alaia, $1450; lanecrawford.com

14 of 20 Courtesy

BCBG, $69; zappos.com

15 of 20 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs, $695; net-a-porter.com

16 of 20 Courtesy

Brother Vellies, $285; brothervellies.com

17 of 20 Courtesy

Ancient Greek Sandals, $185; kirnazabete.com

18 of 20 Courtesy

Chloe, $750; net-a-porter.com

19 of 20

Sam Edelman, $90; samedelman.com

20 of 20 Courtesy

Newbark, $355; matchesfashion.com

