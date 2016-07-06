6 Chic Straw Hats You Can Wear in the City

Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE
Wendy Wallace
Jul 06, 2016

You have your sun hat for the beach, but it's sunny in the city, too! Unlike your shore- or pool-side version, a city hat is meant for everyday wear, which means you should look for one that has a narrower brim (to avoid collisons on crowded pavements and packed subway cars) and in a neutral color (to complement any one of your city-chic ensembles—a pretty floral dress, white-hot separates, and so on). And by "city," we mean any place other than the beach. Take the minimalist route and go for straw fedoras or Panama hats stripped free of any frills except for a neutral ribbon wrapped around the bow, but if you're up for making a statement, we suggest a super modern graphic color-block style. Complete your hat collection with our roundup of six chic styles, below.

1 of 6 courtesy

H&M

Get the best bang for your buck with this affordable option (perfect for those who are prone to accidentally leaving hats behind). 

H&M available at hm.com $15 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 courtesy

Rag & Bone

The rich brown tone is a nice alternative to the standard white.

Rag & Bone available at rag-bone.com $230 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 courtesy

Maison Michel

Invest in this timeless hat—you'll wear it forever.

Maison Michel available at matchesfashion.com $397 (originally $662) SHOP NOW
4 of 6 courtesy

TOMAS MAIER

Play up contrast and pair this structured style with a flowy floral dress.

Tomas Maier available at mytheresa.com $245 (originally $350) SHOP NOW
5 of 6 courtesy

Madewell

If you’re always wearing black, this one's for you.

Madewell available at nordstrom.com $32 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 courtesy

Zara

Graphic black-and-white looks chic on city streets.

Zara available at zara.com $13 (originally $30) SHOP NOW

