Miu Miu Makes a Case for the Statement Tote

While totes have always been a key part of our closets, Miu Miu—who featured the style at its recent '90s rave-inspired presentation in Paris—has found a fresh way to put the classic carryall to work: vivid colors, quilted textures, and racing stripes. But can bright and bold top handles work off the runway?

We say yes. The key to making all those bells and whistles less intimidating is to pare down the rest of your outfit with clean-lined staples, like a T-shirt and pencil skirt; against such simple pieces, the design adds a punch of cool and sporty ease to your outfit. Just remember: Extra space doesn’t also mean extra stuff—an overstuffed tote will throw off your equilibrium.

Read on for 10 of our favorite options of the summer.