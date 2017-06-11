9 Bucket Hats to Channel Your Inner Rihanna

Noam Galai/Getty
Stephanie Perez-Gurri
Jun 11, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Let's face it: when it comes to fashion, Rihanna can do no wrong. No matter how over-the-top her getups, she always, always, manages to look effortlessly cool. And while we can't quite see ourselves pulling off many of her looks, we've chosen a favorite Bad Gal accessory that we'll be successfully incorporating into our summer wardrobes, stat. It's the bucket hat, a ’90s throwback that's been making its return—and we largely have RiRi to thank for its resurgence. Below, check out nine of our favorite styles. Do try these at home.  

VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming:

 

Striped

Striped

Opening Ceremony $40 SHOP NOW
Watermelon Print

Watermelon Print

$34 (originally $68) SHOP NOW
Rose Embroidery

Rose Embroidery

ASOS $35 SHOP NOW
Reversible

Reversible

J. Crew $40 SHOP NOW
Corduroy

Corduroy

American Eagle Outfitters $25 SHOP NOW
Bubblegum Pink

Bubblegum Pink

Kangol $65 SHOP NOW
Tropical

Tropical

$10 (originally $22) SHOP NOW
Classic Polo

Classic Polo

Polo by Ralph Lauren $37 SHOP NOW
White Logo

White Logo

New Balance $15 SHOP NOW

