Have you been paying attention to street style this season? It's impossible to miss: plastic, see-through accessories are everywhere. And for lack of a more articulate way of saying this: they just look so damn cool.

We first got intrigued by PVC accessories following Chanel's Spring 2018 show. Then, we shot this: 

Today's Grocery List: 1. Apples ✔️ 2. Oranges ✔️ 3. Milk 4. Céline ✔️

And the rest? Well, trend-making history! Shop our little starter pack of PVC accessories, below. 

Leather and PVC Mule 

Try a modern take on the ultra fashionable PVC trend by finding an accessory with a totally different material mixed in. 

Vinyl Tote Bag 

This bag captures the current PVC trend perfectly and reminds us of some of our favorites from Celine and Chanel! 

PVC Belt 

This chic transparent belt would look great paired with a neutral colored pant.  

Modern Lucite Embellished Cuff 

The jewel embellishments on this cuff give the piece just the right amount of sparkle. 

Lucite Clutch

This bold futuristic and sculptural shape will add a statement to any look. 

PVC Bag Raincoat 

Keep in style while protecting your chic bags with this clear PVC Bag raincoat. 

Black and Clear Slide Sandal 

This shoe is the perfect balance between chic and edgy with its transparent detailing. 

White and Green Vinyl Logo Slides 

Opt for a colored PVC accessory with these green rubber slides. 

Transparent Stone Earrings 

We are in love with these gorgeous transparent stone dangle earrings. At first glance, they look just like pearls! 

Lucite Ankle Boot 

These showstopping boots will definitely get you spotted on the streets. Just make sure you get a good pedicure before leaving the house.  

Transparent Pinch Tote 

Is there anything this bag wouldn't go with? 

Transparent Glitter Sunglasses 

These sunglasses will add a perfect touch to an all-black look. 

