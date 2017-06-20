9 Nerd-Chic Glasses to Refresh Your Look

Nowadays, opticals are not just something you put on at the office and take off before you leave. Every it-girl from Emily Ratajkowski to the Hadid’s and Jenner-Kardashian clan have been spotted flaunting them strolling the streets by day and even when hitting the clubs come night.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner's Sexiest Instagram Moments

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Whether you have prescription lenses or simply like them as an accessory, you’ll never think about wearing contacts again. It’s an easy way to refresh your look instantly. Regardless of your face shape, opticals look good on everyone. The only thing to keep in mind is that you might have to try a few different styles to find the right shape that best suits your personal style.