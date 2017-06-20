9 Nerd-Chic Glasses to Refresh Your Look

emrata/Instagram
Elana Zajdman
Jun 20, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Nowadays, opticals are not just something you put on at the office and take off before you leave. Every it-girl from Emily Ratajkowski to the Hadid’s and Jenner-Kardashian clan have been spotted flaunting them strolling the streets by day and even when hitting the clubs come night.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner's Sexiest Instagram Moments

Whether you have prescription lenses or simply like them as an accessory, you’ll never think about wearing contacts again. It’s an easy way to refresh your look instantly. Regardless of your face shape, opticals look good on everyone. The only thing to keep in mind is that you might have to try a few different styles to find the right shape that best suits your personal style.

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Round Frame

Gucci $830 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Navy Blue Wire Aviator Frame

Warby Parker $145 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Circular Acetate Frame

Ahlem $475 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Cat Eye Frame

Krewe $315 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Thin Round Tortoise Frame

Garrett Leight $335 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Burgundy Thin Metal Frame

Miu Miu $320 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Round Octagon Frame

Linda Farrow $645 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Rectangular Blush Frame

Versace $275 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Titanium Round Metal Frame

L.A. Eyeworks $405 (originally $503) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!