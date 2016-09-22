14 Ways You Can Embrace Millennial Pink 

Courtesy (5)
Elana Zajdman (Text) and Stephanie Trong (Market)
Sep 22, 2016 @ 10:00 am

It’s not quite bubblegum or peach, and it’s definitely not fuchsia. No, millennial pink—named as such for the number of buzzy startups (Glossier, Everlane, Thinx, etc.) that have claimed it as a calling card—hits closer to a barely there blush or rosy salmon. It can run the spectrum from super light to a little more saturated, but the message remains: This is not a pink for girlie girls, but rather a shade that telegraphs a certain brand of arty, sophisticated cool.

While not entirely a surprise—Pantone did name Rose Quartz as 2016’s color of the year—the trend has picked up some impressive steam recently in the accessories department. Several people in the office, for example, are losing their composure over Miu Miu’s confectionary satin and shearling mules, the practicality of which in a big, dirty city has been called to attention (said people don’t care). And we can’t think of anything prettier to set off a gray winter coat than a boxy satchel the color of seashells. Shop those and plenty more below.

1 of 14 Courtesy

MIU MIU MULE

This shoe is admittedly very girly, but so much so that it crosses over into more tongue-in-cheek territory. 

Miu Miu available at net-a-porter.com $950 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

ADIDAS SNEAKER

Again with the pink-and-gray pairing—these would be so pretty with heathered sweats for a barre class (or coffee run). 

Adidas available at neimanmarcus.com $110 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

LOEWE SMALL POUCH

The perfect size to stash all your Balm Dotcoms

Loewe available at matchesfashion.com $416 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

PAUL ANDREW SANDALS

This is how you do "pink tie." 

Paul Andrew available at farfetch.com $745 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

ALAIA BUCKET BAG

A bucket fit for a ballerina. 

Alaia available at net-a-porter.com $2,060 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

J. CREW FLATS

Paging Alexa Chung and all other mini skirt + pointy-toe flats diehards. 

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $168 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

NANCY GONZALEZ CROC BAG

A wonderful option for the office, especially with a structured sheath. 

Nancy Gonzalez available at net-a-porter.com $2,270 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

GUCCI PEARL BAG

Perfect for the maximalist with a sweet tooth. 

 

 

Gucci available at matchesfashion.com $2,230 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

COMMON PROJECTS LOW-TOPS

Swap out your usual crisp white sneakers for a softer feel.  

Common Projects available at fwrd.com $411 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

GLOBE-TROTTER CASE

The shape may be traditional, but the shade couldn't be more right now. 

Globe Trotter available at net-a-porter.com $1,140 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

TOM FORD PUMPS

These have a little more warmth than your usual neutral pumps. 

Tom Ford available at mytheresa.com $990 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

PEDRO GARCIA SATIN FLAT

Slides are still going strong, and we can see these as being just the thing for a holiday party. 

Pedro García available at lanecrawford.com $440 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

CAMBRIDGE SATCHEL COMPANY BAG

There's something quite striking about the silver against the pink, no? 

Cambridge Satchel available at cambridgesatchel.com $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

ALEXANDER WANG CHAIN BAG

If you're not ready to commit to full-on blush, the black details and edgy hardware keep things tough. 

Alexander Wang available at neimanmarcus.com $695 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!