Shop the Matrix-Inspired Sunglasses Trend All the Celebs Are Wearing

Whether or not you’re into sci-fi, Demna Gvasalia is, and the inspiration was obvious in his fall show for Balenciaga. At the Gvasalia show and elsewhere, futuristic narrow-lens shades were popping up all over Paris Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner wore a pair as she ran to and from shows. Attico co-founder Gilda Ambrosio was also seen in Paris donning a similar skinny frame. The force is strong with these.

Whether you plan to splurge on a pair come fall or can’t fathom waiting that long, TheRealReal has what you’re looking for. Shop these 15 ultra-chic narrow lens sunglasses, below.