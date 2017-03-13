Shop the Matrix-Inspired Sunglasses Trend All the Celebs Are Wearing

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Elana Zajdman
Mar 13, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Whether or not you’re into sci-fi, Demna Gvasalia is, and the inspiration was obvious in his fall show for Balenciaga. At the Gvasalia show and elsewhere, futuristic narrow-lens shades were popping up all over Paris Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner wore a pair as she ran to and from shows. Attico co-founder Gilda Ambrosio was also seen in Paris donning a similar skinny frame. The force is strong with these.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week

 

Whether you plan to splurge on a pair come fall or can’t fathom waiting that long, TheRealReal has what you’re looking for. Shop these 15 ultra-chic narrow lens sunglasses, below.

1 of 15 Courtesy

PAUL SMITH

Paul Smith available at therealreal.com $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent available at therealreal.com $70 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

JUDITH LEIBER

Judith Leiber available at therealreal.com $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

RAY-BAN

Ray-Ban available at therealreal.com $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

OLIVER PEOPLES

Oliver Peoples available at therealreal.com $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

VERSACE

Versace available at therealreal.com $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

PRADA

Prada available at therealreal.com $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

GUCCI

Gucci available at therealreal.com $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

JUDITH LEIBER

Judith Leiber available at therealreal.com $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

GUCCI

Gucci available at therealreal.com $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

CHRISTIAN DIOR

Christian Dior available at therealreal.com $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

CHLOÉ

Chloe available at therealreal.com $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

CHROME HEARTS

Chrome Hearts available at therealreal.com $395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

CHANEL

Chanel available at therealreal.com $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

BURBERRY

Burberry available at therealreal.com $65 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!