Fall Shopping PSA: Loeffler Randall's New Collection Is Available Now

Close your inbox, minimize your news feed, and open a tab for Loeffler Randall’s website right now. The brand just released its new fall collection early this a.m. and, if the InStyle fashion team’s (gasp- and squeal-filled) reaction is any indication, stock is not going to last. Get first dibs while you can!

A tour de force of warm, earthy colors, rich textures, and just about every must-have silhouette of the season (ahem, block-heel pumps and bucket bags), the line is all about mixing unlikely matches in the most charming of ways (think: sleek ankle-wrap sandals with multi-colored fur straps, structured clutches trimmed in long leather fringe, and creeper soles on classic lace-up brogues).

And then there’s designer Jessie Randall’s favorite piece: the “Isla,” an of-the-moment high-cut ankle boot with ’70s-inspired embroidery. “I plan to wear mine with high-waisted cropped jeans or a mid-length skirt from late summer into fall,” she exclusively tells us. “I love that these booties are fun and special, but still go with everything in my wardrobe.”

As for your own wardrobe, scroll down for seven perfect ways to spice it up in the season ahead via the brand’s autumn lookbook, and visit loefflerrandall.com to browse (and buy!) even more amazing products.