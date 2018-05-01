With the royal wedding only days away, we have hats on the brain. And the precursor to the amazing chapeaus we'll be seeing at Harry and Meghan's nuptials? Well, that takes place over on our side of the pond at the Kentucky Derby. (Serious question: have hat makers ever had a busier season?)

Sure, it's not a requirement, per se, for women to wear outrageously large and fabulous hats to the Derby, but it's certainly a tradition. For the past 100+ years, "the bigger the better", has been the modus operandi of hat wearing at the Derby. And we think that's just fabulous.

Whether you're attending the Derby, the royal wedding, or just want to look insanely chic, shop our favorite Derby-worthy hats, below.