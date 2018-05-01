9 Hats Worthy of the Kentucky Derby (or Royal Wedding)

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images
Alexis Parente
May 01, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

With the royal wedding only days away, we have hats on the brain. And the precursor to the amazing chapeaus we'll be seeing at Harry and Meghan's nuptials? Well, that takes place over on our side of the pond at the Kentucky Derby. (Serious question: have hat makers ever had a busier season?)

RELATED: The Spring Hat Trends to Buy Into Now

Sure, it's not a requirement, per se, for women to wear outrageously large and fabulous hats to the Derby, but it's certainly a tradition. For the past 100+ years, "the bigger the better", has been the modus operandi of hat wearing at the Derby. And we think that's just fabulous.

VIDEO: Kentucky Derby Stud Fees

Whether you're attending the Derby, the royal wedding, or just want to look insanely chic, shop our favorite Derby-worthy hats, below.

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Albus Lumen Tie Neck Straw Hat

$368 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Eugenia Kim Grosgrain Mesh Hat

$435 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Filu Hats Denim Tie Straw Hat

$478 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Nordstrom Bow Veil Headband

$39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Kate Spade Flower Embellished Straw Hat

$88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Reinhard Plank Hats Red Straw headband

$165 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Lola Hats Straw Wide Brim Hat

$193 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Miu Miu Red Polka Dot Ribbon Hat

$370 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop Wide Brim Straw Hat with Black Ribbon

$52 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!