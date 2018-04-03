7 Iconic Sunglasses Worth the Investment

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Apr 03, 2018 @ 4:15 pm

The weather will change and trends will definitely come and go, but there's one thing for certain: a great pair of sunglasses will always always make you look like a style star. No need to go all Keanu Reeves in The Matrix. If that's not your thing, try sticking to the tried-and-true silhouettes that will never go out of style.

Ahead, we've gathered iconic pairs that deserve a place in your collection. And there's no need to feel guilty about splurging because you'll be able to pass these classics on to your grandkids, too.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Makes a Case for Retro Spectacles

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Audrey Sunglasses

Perhaps, you've heard of a little movie called Breakfast at Tiffany's starting Audrey Hepburn. Her iconic sunglasses were designed by the legnedary Oliver Goldsmith. So you might as well own a piece of history, too, by investing in the classy shades.

Oliver Goldsmith $445 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Aviator Sunglasses

Sure, thousands of brands have copied the iconic aviator style, but there's nothing like the real thing. Ray-Ban originally created this timeless silhouette for pilots back in the 1920s, and they are still just as stylish today.

Ray-Ban $170 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Desna Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Meghan Markle was recently spotted wearing a pair of frames from Mykita. Each pair is certainly an investment, but the gold-tone stainless steel trimming makes them a purchase that will withstand the test of time.

Mykita $520 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Squared aviator-frame acetate sunglasses

Square frames have been a no-brainer for celebs for years. A good pair—like the beloved Céline design—will transform even the most casual outfits into a photo-ready look.

$500 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Oversized Round Sunglasses

Linda Farrow is an icon in the eyewear industry. And you've probably spotted the most stylish women in the world wearing her frames—like Amal Clooney and Kate Moss. Shape is a big part of the brand's history, and these round sunnies will always be in style.

Linda Farrow $540 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

D-Frame Sunglasses

Skinny rectangular frames might be having a moment right now, but Saint Laurent's more approachable shape will forever be a closet staple.

$304 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Serpenti Round Mitered Metal Sunglasses

Bulgari's elegant shades are also a safe investment (and Kate Middleton agrees). Shades from the Serpenti collection have become a modern classic that aren't going anywhere.

Bulgari $470 SHOP NOW

