7 Iconic Sunglasses Worth the Investment

The weather will change and trends will definitely come and go, but there's one thing for certain: a great pair of sunglasses will always always make you look like a style star. No need to go all Keanu Reeves in The Matrix. If that's not your thing, try sticking to the tried-and-true silhouettes that will never go out of style.

Ahead, we've gathered iconic pairs that deserve a place in your collection. And there's no need to feel guilty about splurging because you'll be able to pass these classics on to your grandkids, too.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Makes a Case for Retro Spectacles