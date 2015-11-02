Shop Stylish Gloves at Every Length

ImaxTree
Kristina Rodulfo
Nov 02, 2015 @ 1:30 pm

Gloves typically assume more of a functional role during cooler months, but on the fall 2015 runways, designers turned them into statement accessories that are worth investing in.

At Balenciaga (above, left), for instance, wrist-length gloves gave an off-the-shoulder evening dress a seasonally appropriate dash of toughness. And at Oscar de la Renta (above, right) , dramatic pink opera gloves doubled as sleeves (while adding a nice dose of color) when paired with a strapless taffeta cocktail dress.

From moto-inspired wrist-length styles to lengthy over-the-elbow evening gloves, shop gloves at every length—and price point—below.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Wrist-length

Want Les Essentiels de la Vie, $295; barneys.com

2 of 12 Courtesy

Wrist-length

Vince Camuto, $50; vincecamuto.com

3 of 12 Courtesy

Wrist-length

Carolina Amato, $45; shopbop.com

4 of 12 Courtesy

Mid-length

Mark and Graham, $199; markandgraham.com

5 of 12 Courtesy

Mid-length

Ralph Lauren, $350; ralphlauren.com

6 of 12 Courtesy

Mid-length

Brooks Brothers, $160; brooksbrothers.com

7 of 12 Courtesy

Elbow-length

Valentino, $455; lanecrawford.com

8 of 12 Courtesy

Elbow-length

Dolce & Gabbana, $745; dolcegabbana.com

9 of 12 Courtesy

Elbow-length

Agnelle, $195; antonioli.eu

10 of 12 Courtesy

Over-the-elbow length

Isabel Benenato, $354; farfetch.com

11 of 12 Courtesy

Over-the-elbow Length

Dents Evening Gloves, $18; dents.co.uk

12 of 12 Courtesy

Over-the-elbow length

Forzieri, $459; forzieri.com

