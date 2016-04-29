13 Flat Espadrilles to Step Into This Spring

Navigating through the city on a hot day is no easy feat. The last thing you want are aching arches and blistered feet, which are commonplace when wearing too tight, too narrow shoes. The best way to keep comfortable in these balmy months is with a pair of flat espadrilles. With their woven rope bottoms and rubber soles, espadrilles are a seasonal must-have. Dress them down with a plain white tee and cropped kick-flare jeans or pair them with a wispy dress and fun clutch for a daytime affair. But considering their flat shape, you want to make sure you look for details that really wow. From stars to stripes to bright neon options, below, 13 pairs of espadrilles to buy this season.