13 Flat Espadrilles to Step Into This Spring

Courtesy
Caroline Vazzana
Apr 29, 2016 @ 8:30 am

Navigating through the city on a hot day is no easy feat. The last thing you want are aching arches and blistered feet, which are commonplace when wearing too tight, too narrow shoes. The best way to keep comfortable in these balmy months is with a pair of flat espadrilles. With their woven rope bottoms and rubber soles, espadrilles are a seasonal must-have. Dress them down with a plain white tee and cropped kick-flare jeans or pair them with a wispy dress and fun clutch for a daytime affair. But considering their flat shape, you want to make sure you look for details that really wow. From stars to stripes to bright neon options, below, 13 pairs of espadrilles to buy this season.

1 of 13 Courtesy

Zara

Add some edge to your look with these leather lace-ups. 

$70; zara.com

Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy

MANEBI

Be one-of-a-kind with a pair of handmade straw espadrilles.

$95; net-a-porter.com

3 of 13 Courtesy

AQUAZZURA

Yellow, pink, and orange hues will have you dreaming of your next tropical getaway. 

$560; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy

J. Crew 

Add a pop of color to your uniform with these bright yellow espadrilles. 

$118; jcrew.com

Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy

River Island

Get a lift with these thick platforms.

$78; asos.com

Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy

H&M

These striped espadrilles are giving us serious nautical vibes. 

$30; hm.com

Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy

Chloé

Add a sophisticated touch to your look with these lace espadrilles. 

$560; saksfifthavenue.com

Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy

Lands' End  

Pair these playful espadrilles with a wispy dress for a garden party—they won't sink in the grass! 

$60; landsend.com

Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy

DV

Washed in black, this woven pair reads extra dressy.

$28; target.com

Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy

Steve Madden

Light blush flats are sweet and feminine. 

$80; stevemadden.com

Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy

Soludos

Channel your inner ballerina with these colorful lace-ups. 

$55; soludos.com

Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy

Saint Laurent 

A pair of star-imprinted espadrilles should be your 4th of July go-to. 

$495; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

Give new meaning to the Canadian tuxedo by pairing these denim espadrilles with blue jeans. 

$175; rebeccaminkoff.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!