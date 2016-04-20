13 Crossbody Bags That Make Us Want to Go Hands-Free

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana
Apr 20, 2016 @ 8:00 am

With the first weekend of Coachella down in the books, we thought it was time to rework our wardrobes for the warm weather events ahead. When it comes to festivals, outdoor concerts, and even days spent traipsing around the city, the last thing you’ll want to be lugging around is a huge purse—sometimes, it is just about carrying the essentials. Enter: the crossbody bag.

Perfect for when you are on the go, these styles let you be hands-free without sacrificing a high fashion statement. Below, 13 crossbody bags to buy now and wear all season long.

RELATED: What to Wear to Brunch by Occasion 

1 of 13 Courtesy

Liebeskind

We love the laser-cut zigzag pattern on this salmon bag.

$138; liebeskind-berlin.com

Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy

Furla 

Just like a LBD, a little black bag never goes out of style. 

$528; furla.com

3 of 13 Courtesy

Coach

A floral bag can be somewhat subversive with a dark gunmetal chain strap. 

$695; coach.com

Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy

Adriana Castro

You can wear this graphic black-and-blue striped bag every day.

$750; adrianacastroonline.com

Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg

Nothing says festival season like a fringe style. 

$174 (originally $248); dvf.com

Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy

Botkier

The metal hardware on this bag gives it an architectural edge.

$178; lordandtaylor.com

Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff 

Add a pop of color to your plain white tee and denim combo.

$195; rebeccaminkoff.com

Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy

Anya Hindmarch

What’s not to love about a bag that speaks for itself?

$1,295; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy

Tom Ford 

Not only is this mini bag the perfect size and shape, but the light pink color acts as a neutral. 

$2,490; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy

Mango

Pair this laser-cut bag with a colorful crop top and high-waisted shorts. 

$80; mango.com

Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy

H&M

This simple white bag is the perfect accessory to take you from day to night. 

$20; hm.com

Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy

Michael Michael Kors 

This suede saddle bag is giving us some serious '70s vibes. 

$298; michaelkors.com

Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy

Topshop 

Dress up a simple white dress with this colorful embroidered leather bag. 

$80; topshop.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!