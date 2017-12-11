9 Chic Oversized Scarves to Keep You Warm This Winter

Wrap up and prepare for this winter season with the number one must have accessory: an oversized scarf. Fall/Winter is the season to be cozy and comfortable, but let’s not forget we always want to look chic and fashion forward. A scarf is the perfect and easiest way to accessorize your winter looks while keeping warm. When shopping for the perfect wrap, go for a bigger is better mentality. It will not only add texture and volume to your look, but it is also great for layering.

Opt for a basic, solid option, which pairs well with a colorful coat or choose a printed, fun scarf to wear with more neutral outerwear. You can also elevate a more polished and basic look by adding a faux fur piece to the mix. Any option you choose, you can't go wrong! They will instantly create a chic, comfy statement. We selected some of our favorite must-have scarves to add to your winter wardrobe. Check them out below.

Textured Black and White Scarf 

This wool-blend colorblocked scarf is the perfect neutral addition to any outift! 

Checked Wool Scarf 

Create a chic look and pair this black-and-white checked scarf with a classic, black coat and skinny jeans. 

Cable Knit Scarf 

Brighten up your day with this multi-color scarf that comes in a variety of colorways.  

Oversized Fringed Scarf 

Stay warm and cozy with this oversized knit scarf.

Igby Oversized Scarf 

We are obsessed with this chunky scarf that will definitely keep you warm while still looking chic. 

Orange Fringed Cable-Knit Scarf 

This will definitely be a stand-out piece in your wardrobe. The bright orange color will make you stand out in the white winter streets. 

Faux Fur Pull-Through Scarf 

Go with a more sophisticated look with this faux fur scarf. 

Checked Quilted Scarf 

Pair this oversized quilted scarf with a light colorful sweater.

Tweed Scarf

We are loving this red, black, and white woven tweed scarf. Pair it with an all black ensemble for an instant cool-girl look.  

