Peter White/Getty Images (3); Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Sunglasses have always been an essential accessory for any outfit, but you can see the world in a whole new light with colored lenses. They are the perfect statement piece to complete any look, and they're everywhere right now! Even boss babes like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and Sofia Richie have been spotted rocking pastel-tinted shades.
VIDEO: Warby Parker’s Latest Collaboration Is All About Girl Power
Whether you want to add a bit of edge to your basic tee and jeans or pair with a chic dress for an elevated vibe, they will instantly transform any outfit. So scroll on to shop our favorite color-tinted sunglasses, below!
