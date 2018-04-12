10 Tinted Sunnies That Will Upgrade Your Entire Spring Look

Peter White/Getty Images (3); Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Chelsea Hall
Apr 12, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Sunglasses have always been an essential accessory for any outfit, but you can see the world in a whole new light with colored lenses. They are the perfect statement piece to complete any look, and they're everywhere right now!  Even boss babes like RihannaGigi Hadid, and Sofia Richie have been spotted rocking pastel-tinted shades. 

VIDEO: Warby Parker’s Latest Collaboration Is All About Girl Power

Whether you want to add a bit of edge to your basic tee and jeans or pair with a chic dress for an elevated vibe, they will instantly transform any outfit. So scroll on to shop our favorite color-tinted sunglasses, below!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Dacette Brow Bar Mirrored Square Sunglasses 

Oliver Peoples $420 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Rockstud Glamtech sunglasses

Valentino Garavani $280 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Tallulah aviator-style silver-tone sunglasses 

Sunday Somewhere $370 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Clip on Miki Sunglasses 

KYME $122 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

The Fugitive

Adam Selman X Le Specs $119 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Cat-eye Acete Sunglasses

$175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Extreme Visor Sunglasses

Topshop $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

As If! Geometric Cat Eye Sunglasses

Quay Australia $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Montevideo Sunglasses

Illesteva $195 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Oval Sunglasses

Ray-Ban $168 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!