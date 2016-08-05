This Colorful Sunglasses Trend Will Remind You of a Rainbow  

Daniele Oberrauch/IMAXTREE.COM
Elana Zajdman
Aug 05, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

A trend that initially began in the 1970s, everyone from Paul Newman to Gloria Steinem was seen rocking a pair of colored lens aviators during this decade. Thanks to Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, the retro-cool trend made its way down the fall 2016 runway and again in a square version for resort 2017.

The look quickly hit the streets and is currently one of the biggest accessory trends of the summer. Off-duty models Bella Hadid, Mica Arganaraz, Lily Donaldson, Gigi Hadid, and Lily-Rose Depp (just to name a few) have all been seen globetrotting in a rainbow of colored lenses. If you, like us, cannot get enough of this look, then you're in luck. Whether you fancy rose, blue, or yellow-tinted lenses, get ready for the world to look just a bit brighter in color. Below, shop our 11 favorite colored lens aviators.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Gucci

Gucci available at gucci.com $375 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Acne Studios

Acne Studios available at acnestudios.com $410 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Balenciaga

Balenciaga available at saksfifthavenue.com $555 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Montblanc

Montblanc available at saksfifthavenue.com $360 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban available at blueandcream.com $165 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

RAY-BAN

Ray-Ban available at therealreal.com $125 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Tom Ford

Tom Ford available at saksfifthavenue.com $390 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Lodi available at shopsonix.com $98 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Boohoo

Boohoo available at boohoo.com $10 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Glassing

Glassing available at saksfifthavenue.com $350 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Oliver Peoples The Row

Oliver Peoples available at saksfifthavenue.com $450 SHOP NOW

