Transform Your Entire Wardrobe with One of These Classic Belts

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Taylor Reagan
May 17, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

Belts are often overlooked as a staple accessory, but we're here to say they are one of the main items that should be stocked in your closet. You would be surprised how a simple, classic belt can completely transform a look. If you have a normally loose-fitting top, add a classy waist-belt to instantly cinch it in and define your womanly curves. Or pick your favorite pair of jeans, weave the chic piece of leather through your belt loops and—voilà—you have just what your jeans needed!

VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear A Brown Belt

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Leather belt with double G buckle

Gucci $390 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Circle Leather Belt

Frame Denim $170 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Leather SKinny belt

Banana Republic $38 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Leopard-print calf hair belt

Anderson's $165 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

LEather belt

H&M $18 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Boyfriend suede belt

Rag & Bone $160 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

leather belt

Maison Boinet $235 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Ring-buckle leather belt

Diane von Furstenberg $160 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Suede Simple Belt

Alice + Olivia $125 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Wraparound scarf-jacquard belt

Cecilie Copenhagen $25 SHOP NOW

