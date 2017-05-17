Transform Your Entire Wardrobe with One of These Classic Belts

Belts are often overlooked as a staple accessory, but we're here to say they are one of the main items that should be stocked in your closet. You would be surprised how a simple, classic belt can completely transform a look. If you have a normally loose-fitting top, add a classy waist-belt to instantly cinch it in and define your womanly curves. Or pick your favorite pair of jeans, weave the chic piece of leather through your belt loops and—voilà—you have just what your jeans needed!

