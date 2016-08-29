13 Chic Umbrellas You Won't Forget In the Morning

All too often purchased from the nearest drugstore or a street hustler’s side gig, an umbrella is usually more about protecting your outfit than making it better. At best it keeps you fairly dry without looking ridiculous; at worst it clashes and tragically buckles from the sheer impact of water, rivulets streaming off to one side as you lean to the other. It’s basically the red-headed stepchild of your wardrobe: so uninteresting, it often gets left behind.

We’ve got a fix for that. Ahead, 13 truly striking rain covers you’ll actually want to plan ahead for (although it’s always worth buying an few extras for the car and office just in case) from big luxury brands and indie shops alike. Shop now and start praying for showers.