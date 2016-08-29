13 Chic Umbrellas You Won't Forget In the Morning

Aug 29, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

All too often purchased from the nearest drugstore or a street hustler’s side gig, an umbrella is usually more about protecting your outfit than making it better. At best it keeps you fairly dry without looking ridiculous; at worst it clashes and tragically buckles from the sheer impact of water, rivulets streaming off to one side as you lean to the other. It’s basically the red-headed stepchild of your wardrobe: so uninteresting, it often gets left behind.

We’ve got a fix for that. Ahead, 13 truly striking rain covers you’ll actually want to plan ahead for (although it’s always worth buying an few extras for the car and office just in case) from big luxury brands and indie shops alike. Shop now and start praying for showers.

1 of 13 Courtesy

KATE SPADE  

Found: an umbrella that won’t ruin your #OOTD.

Kate Spade available at katespade.com $38
2 of 13 Courtesy

J.CREW  

Wear it with something equally ladylike, like a floral dress and khaki Mac.

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $27
3 of 13 Courtesy

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN  

Even when the skies turn blue, let the sculptural handle peek from the top of your tote.

Alexander McQueen available at net-a-porter.com $835
4 of 13 Courtesy

HUNTER  

The overachiever of storm gear: extra inches on the bottom and a conveniently see-through top (we don’t hate that adorable coral trim, either).

Hunter available at hunterboots.com $60
5 of 13 Courtesy

AHA    

Between the whimsically curved contours and intricate pattern, special enough to double as a parasol on sunny afternoons.

AHA available at ahalife.com $425
6 of 13 Courtesy

BROOKS BROTHERS  

Black fabric and a wooden handle: a drizzly weather combo that never goes wrong.

Brooks Brothers available at brooksbrothers.com $70
7 of 13 Courtesy

PASOTTI

Especially striking with a black trench and bold crimson lip.

Pasotti available at ellaumbrella.com $150
8 of 13 Courtesy

BARNEYS    

Swapping standard nylon for a heavier texture, such as twill, gives rain protection a luxe update.

Barneys New York available at barneys.com $235
9 of 13 Courtesy

MARIMEKKO    

Designed to fold down to just 7” this cheerful floral style can easily tucked in small purse when the sun comes out.

Marimekko available at marimekko.com $50
10 of 13 Courtesy

KENZO  

In clean black and white, a graphic eye print reads abstract from a distance (but devastatingly cool up close).

Kenzo available at farfetch.com $87
11 of 13 Courtesy

BURBERRY  

Battle bad weather like the British: with a prim-and-proper plaid cover.

Burberry available at nordstrom.com $225
12 of 13 Courtesy

AHA    

Equal parts playful and practical, a vivid surrealist print boldly stands out in a sea of dark rain gear.

AHA available at ahalife.com $57
13 of 13 Courtesy

RAIN OR SHINE

For a subtler option that’s not black, go for silvery gray, instead.

Rain or Shine available at rainorshine.com $105

