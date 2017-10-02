These Celestial Watches Will Be Your Go-to for Fall

A timepiece is always an investment—no matter the cost. So when it's time to invest in a watch, it should be something special that not only speaks to your style but suits your budget.

However, as we know, not all watches are created equal. While we can definitely get down with a traditional timepieces, the styles emerging this season feel a bit more unique thanks to a few special touches like diamond embellishments, the use of rose gold, and embossed straps that are being used to evoke the sky.

These celestial styles are not only bound to be conversation starters but are also some of the most beautiful timepieces we've spotted in a while. While definitely unique with the diamond stars, rose gold sunsets, and sparkled moon decorations, these aren't overbearing styles that will be a one-season-hit. Instead, they're unique pieces that you will continue to return to as the seasons change.

Scroll down to view (and shop!) some of the most beautiful watches this season, at every price point. We're sure they'll have you reaching for the stars.