Accessories Alert: Brown Is the New Black for Fall

Courtesy (6)
Stephanie Trong (Text) and Callie Turner (Market)
Aug 26, 2016 @ 8:00 am

When it comes to accessories, you’re either team brown or team black. And, those who are team black typically have very strong feelings about why they do not stand in solidarity with their chestnut- and cedar-loving sisters: too conservative, too retro, too “meh.” And it’s true: Brown simply can’t compete with black’s cool, which has Bob Dylan’s ramblin’-man ankle boots on its side, along with Audrey Hepburn’s gamine little ballet flats.

But we feel a sea change. While the runways have shown a good amount of whiskey-shaded extras in the last two years, thanks in no small part to fashion’s seemingly endless obsession with the '70s, there’s a more modern interpretation afoot. Just look at the so-hot-right-how label Vetements, which, for both spring and fall 2016, included the most perfect pairs of thigh-high of camel boots. And the ringleader of that collective, Demna Gvasalia, also turned out a wonderful cognac platform bootie for his first collection at Balenciaga. Phoebe Philo, too, has been doing her fair share to cast the color in new light during her tenure at Céline, dreaming up buttery bags and shoes that feature her signature slightly off-kilter (and entirely sophisticated) stamp.

So, if you are indeed team brown, we thought we’d round up a few more reasons to pledge your allegiance this season. And if you’re staunchly pro noir, hopefully there’s something here to tempt you to come over to the other side. Trust us, it’s not “meh” at all.

1 of 16 Courtesy

MARI GIUDICELLI Shoes

The debut shoe collection from model/muse Mari Giudicelli is full of classics with a cool-girl twist, including these lizard skin mules that boast artfully sculpted heels. 

Mari Giudicelli available at modaoperandi.com $555 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

Dior Sunglasses

Classic aviators get a subtle update thanks to shaded stripes. 

Dior available at barneys.com $580 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

Saint Laurent Bag

With its small size and elegant tassels, this rich bag reads very Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. 

Saint Laurent available at matchesfashion.com $1,094 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

B-Low The Belt Belt

Kendall Jenner, for one, is all about resurrecting the Western belt. Be a step ahead and get yours in a dark cocoa.

B Low The Belt available at shopbop.com $138 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

Rag & Bone gloves 

There's something slightly rugged about these gloves, making them a suitable companion to your trusty boyfriend coat. 

Rag & Bone available at barneys.com $255 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

Malone Souliers Pumps

A heel made that much more interesting with contrasting suede straps across the top. 

Malone Souliers available at nordstrom.com $795 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

Acne Studios Boots

Give your 20 pairs of black ankle boots a break and go for a gorgeous chocolate pair. We're picturing them with slightly distressed denim and a heritage-looking checked blazer. 

Acne Studios available at ssense.com $570 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

Marni bag

Free of extraneous bells and whistles, this bag quietly commands respect with an elegant shape and sturdy strap. 

Marni available at modaoperandi.com $1,735 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

Manolo Blahnik shoes

You really can't go wrong with a classic pair of loafers—but you can go exceedingly right if you team them with straight-leg jeans and a white button-down, half-tucked. 

Manolo Blahnik available at barneys.com $745 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

MANU ATELIER Bag

With its super-structured shape and rich tone, this is like a cooler, newer version of a briefcase. 

Manu Atelier available at avenue32.com $575 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

A.P.C. Bag

Channel your inner French girl with clean lines and minimal hardware. 

A.P.C. available at usonline.apc.fr $580 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

Stella McCartney Shoes

A creeper looks far from goth with a mahogany finish and bright-white sole. 

Stella McCartney available at barneys.com $1,095 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

Yves Salomon

 A little texture goes a long way to mix up your winter uniform (the warmth doesn't hurt, either). 

Yves Salomon available at ssense.com $435 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

JANESSA LEONE Hat

A darker shade of straw feels less beach day and more apple-picking excursion.  

Janessa Leone available at fwrd.com $250 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

Madewell Bag

It's got all the coolness of a bucket bag, with a handy zip top. And that short strap is very now. 

Madewell available at madewell.com $198 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

ALEXA WAGNER Boots

The midi boot is still in full effect this season, and a wider shaft certainly helps to pull it off. The luxe-looking embossed croc is tempting, too.  

Alexa Wagner available at matchesfashion.com $911 SHOP NOW

