9 Comfy and Stylish Flatforms to Buy Now 

As much as we love a great pair of stilettos, they are not always the most comfortable shoes. Whether we are teetering around at work or at a weekend brunch, wearing 4-inch skinny heels can leave us hobbling in pain. This spring, we’ve decided it’s time for something a bit more comfortable.

With a chunky sole, a flatform is the perfect shoe to wear all day long without having to worry about aching arches. They still give you the extra height you desire, but without any additional discomfort. What could be better! But if you're still hesitant in embracing the clunkier silhouette, this season, the flatform has been reimagined in fun and fashion forward ways (think: red and white polka dots and sleek all black options). Below, nine options to buy now and wear all spring.

