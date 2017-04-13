Shop the Baseball Cap Trend with These 17 Chic Picks

Getty (3)
Taylor Reagan
Apr 13, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Baseball caps are having a street style moment and I am not mad about it. Paired with sporty separates, the girls that rocked this trend this past fashion month definitely gave off an effortlessly cool vibe. If you are not a big sports fanatic, try some other options in different types of fabric. Denim, suede, straw, lace and even a bright pink pompom: the gang’s all here. From the classic LA Dodgers cap to more luxury brands if you want to amp up your outfit a bit more, shop our best picks below! 

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

 

1 of 17 Courtesy

Adidas Originals Logo Cap

Adidas $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy

Eugenia Kim Pompom Cap

Eugenia Kim $245 SHOP NOW
3 of 17 Courtesy

Harding Lane for Opening Ceremony Eye Hat

Opening Ceremony $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy

Madewell Denim Baseball Hat

Madewell $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy

Stella McCartney Falabella Cap

Stella McCartney $635 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 17 Courtesy

Aviate Baseball Cap

Customize with your hometown's airport code!

Aviate $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy

Gucci Floral Lace Baseball Cap

Gucci $345 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy

BAJA EAST x MINIONS Baseball Hat

Baja East $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy

J.Crew Brooklyn Eagles Ball Cap

J. Crew $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 17 Courtesy

Fendi Heart Patch Cap

Fendi $340 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy

Echo Woven Baseball Cap

Echo $49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy

Rag & Bone Suede Baseball Cap

Rag & Bone $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy

Diesel Cap

Diesel $71 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy

Eric Javits Woven Cap  

Eric Javits $140 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy

LA Dodgers Baseball Hat

American Eagle Outfitters $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy

Inverni Straw Leather-Trim Baseball Cap

Inverni $490 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 17 Courtesy

Overhead Linen Cap

Overhead $125 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!