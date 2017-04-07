Shop 12 Vintage-Inspired Aviator Glasses

Let’s be honest, when you used to see a pair of aviator eyeglasses, did it remind you of your grandfather’s glasses? Me too. Now celebrities from Joan Smalls and Jennifer Aniston to street style stars have taken up this trend and definitely made these opticals look cool. I personally own a gold AND navy pair and love them. Below you can shop this trend even if you do not need a prescription - don’t worry, we won’t tell!

