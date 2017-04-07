Shop 12 Vintage-Inspired Aviator Glasses

Getty
Taylor Reagan
Apr 07, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Let’s be honest, when you used to see a pair of aviator eyeglasses, did it remind you of your grandfather’s glasses? Me too. Now celebrities from Joan Smalls and Jennifer Aniston to street style stars have taken up this trend and definitely made these opticals look cool. I personally own a gold AND navy pair and love them. Below you can shop this trend even if you do not need a prescription - don’t worry, we won’t tell!

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

 

1 of 12 Courtesy

Ahlem Pantheon Opticals

Ahlem $445 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Mykita Lite Anyu

Mykita $529 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Garrett Leight Gold Linnie Aviator Glasses

Garrett Leight $310 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

ASOS Aviator Glasses

ASOS $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Thom Browne Gold Aviator Glasses

Thom Browne $650 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Warby Parker York Eyeglasses

Warby Parker $145 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Prada Brow Bar Glasses

Prada $390 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Vint & York Fly Boy Aviator Glasses

$109 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Arlington Eyewear

$29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Moscot BJORN

Moscot $260 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Randolph Aviator II

$165 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Kingsley Rowe Beckett Glasses

$250 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!