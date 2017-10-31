8 Ultra-Chic Alternative Pearl Earrings 

Samantha Cohen
Oct 30, 2017 @ 8:15 pm

Come out of your accessory shell with a modern take on the classic pearl earring. This forever jewelry staple popped up on numerous spring 2018 runways. Designers such as Simone RochaThom Browne, and Rodarte all featured the precious earth-made gem in their collections but with an edgy twist. Pearls undeniably add a feminine vibe to any look.

Whether you want to add a bit of sophistication to a cool girl look or rock a statement pearl earring to elevate your outfit, they continue to be a true investment piece. Designers are creating new exciting versions of your classic pearl earrings with unique shapes and metal and pearl combos. Shop some of our favorite revamped pearl earrings, below!

Large Faux Pearl Earrings 

These trendy drop earrings are perfect for any fashionista looking to rock the classic pearl with an edgy twist. 

Keishi Cool White Pearl Hoop Earrings 

Pair these freshwater pearl hoops with jeans, booties, and a blazer for a night out on the town! 

Cheyne Walk Wire Hoop Earrings 

These beautiful hoops are a modern take on the classic hoop. With a twisted shape and dotted with pearls, these are a must-have in your jewelry collection.

Pretty in Pearls Drop Earrings 

Make a statement in these dangling faux pearl earrings. 

14-Karat gold pearl earrings 

Go with a softer look with these drop earrings—perfect for date night! 

Baroque Manmade Organic Pearl Drop Earrings

We are in love with these baroque drop earrings, which add a whimsical touch to any look! 

Baroque 9-karat gold pearl hoop earring 

These slender earrings are giving us the illusion of a floating charm, which are perfect for adding a feminine twist to any look. 

4MM White Cultured Freshwater Pearl & 14K Yellow Gold Small Spiral Hoop Earrings

These are the perfect classic pearl earring—just revamped with modern spiral hoops.

