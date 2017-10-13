7 Hair Accessories That Will Make Any Outfit

Elana Zajdman
Oct 12, 2017 @ 9:30 pm

Looking for a wardrobe refresh but unsure where to start? An easy approach is to begin with your accessories; specifically for your hair. We loved all the hair accessories on the Spring 2018 runways, especially the gold versions at the astonishing Versace show. Think neutrals and look to simple metals like gold. If metal isn’t your jam, we love satin or velvet options in dark colors or black. And remember a bow is always a good idea.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites that will add an instant refresh to any look and complete an outfit on the spot without fuss. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Overthinker gold-plated hair tie 

Alighieri $225 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Barrette Clip 

Alexandre de Paris $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Faux pearl, crystal and bow embellished silk-satin headband 

Gucci $1,275 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Turtle Hair Clip 

Charlotte Chesnais $216 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Solin Gold-Plated Hair Pin 

Elizabeth and James $150 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Large Bow Ponytail Holder 

L. Erickson $48 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Gold Ponytail Barrette

Sylvain Le Hen $80 SHOP NOW

