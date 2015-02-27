Shoes for Every Occasion

InStyle.com
Feb 27, 2015 @ 11:32 am
Tory Burch Sandals
pinterest
Tory Burch Sandals
Leather, $295; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Courtesy of Netaporter.com
Stuart Weitzman Sandals
pinterest
Stuart Weitzman Sandals
Patent leather, $365; buy online now at endless.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Pierre Hardy Heels
pinterest
Pierre Hardy Heels
Gold mesh, $975; buy online now at shirise.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Nine West Heels
pinterest
Nine West Heels
Synthetic snakeskin, $79; buy online now at macys.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Chinese Laundry Sandals
pinterest
Chinese Laundry Sandals
Leather, $87; buy online now at zappos.com.
Courtesy of Fredflare.com
Emporio Armani Wedges
pinterest
Emporio Armani Wedges
Cotton rope and raffia, $485; visit giorgioarmani.com for stores.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
A.P.C. Flats
pinterest
A.P.C. Flats
Leather, $390; buy online now at apc.fr.
Courtesy of APC.fr
Chloe Sandals
pinterest
Chloe Sandals
Leather, $595; buy online now at jildorshoes.com.
Courtesy of Jildor.com
Matt Bernson Sandals
pinterest
Matt Bernson Sandals
Patent leather, $150; buy online now at urbanoutfitters.com.
Courtesy of Urbanoutfitters.com
Matt Bernson Wedges
pinterest
Matt Bernson Wedges
Wood and leather, $187; visit mattbernson.com for stores.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Stella McCartney Sandals
pinterest
Stella McCartney Sandals
Canvas, $295; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.
Courtesy of Netaporter.com
Delia's Wedges
pinterest
Delia's Wedges
Leather and wood, $45; buy online now at delias.com.
Courtesy of Delias.com
Juicy Couture Sandals
pinterest
Juicy Couture Sandals
Cork and patent leather, $98; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.
Courtesy of Netaporter.com
Paul & Joe Sister Sandals
pinterest
Paul & Joe Sister Sandals
Fluorescent leather, $147; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
Courtesy of Mywardrobe.com
Restricted Sandals
pinterest
Restricted Sandals
Metallic leather, $50; buy online now at piperlime.com.
Courtesy of Piperlime.com
Ash Platforms
pinterest
Ash Platforms
Patent leather, $150; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
Courtesy of Mywardrobe.com
See by Chloe Flats
pinterest
See by Chloe Flats
Patent leather and suede, $266; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
Courtesy of Mywardrobe.com
GUESS Pumps
pinterest
GUESS Pumps
Cork and fabric, $60; buy online now at piperlime.com.
Courtesy of Netaporter.com
J.Crew Flats
pinterest
J.Crew Flats
Metallic leather, $140; buy online now at jcrew.com.
Courtesy of Jcrew.com
Giuseppe Zanotti Pumps
pinterest
Giuseppe Zanotti Pumps
Patent leather and cork, $650; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Courtesy of Netaporter.com
1 of 21

Advertisement
1 of 20 Courtesy of Netaporter.com

Tory Burch Sandals

Leather, $295; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
2 of 20 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Stuart Weitzman Sandals

Patent leather, $365; buy online now at endless.com.
3 of 20 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Pierre Hardy Heels

Gold mesh, $975; buy online now at shirise.com.
Advertisement
4 of 20 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Nine West Heels

Synthetic snakeskin, $79; buy online now at macys.com.
Advertisement
5 of 20 Courtesy of Fredflare.com

Chinese Laundry Sandals

Leather, $87; buy online now at zappos.com.
Advertisement
6 of 20 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Emporio Armani Wedges

Cotton rope and raffia, $485; visit giorgioarmani.com for stores.
Advertisement
7 of 20 Courtesy of APC.fr

A.P.C. Flats

Leather, $390; buy online now at apc.fr.
Advertisement
8 of 20 Courtesy of Jildor.com

Chloe Sandals

Leather, $595; buy online now at jildorshoes.com.
Advertisement
9 of 20 Courtesy of Urbanoutfitters.com

Matt Bernson Sandals

Patent leather, $150; buy online now at urbanoutfitters.com.
Advertisement
10 of 20 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Matt Bernson Wedges

Wood and leather, $187; visit mattbernson.com for stores.
Advertisement
11 of 20 Courtesy of Netaporter.com

Stella McCartney Sandals

Canvas, $295; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
12 of 20 Courtesy of Delias.com

Delia's Wedges

Leather and wood, $45; buy online now at delias.com.
Advertisement
13 of 20 Courtesy of Netaporter.com

Juicy Couture Sandals

Cork and patent leather, $98; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy of Mywardrobe.com

Paul & Joe Sister Sandals

Fluorescent leather, $147; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
Advertisement
15 of 20 Courtesy of Piperlime.com

Restricted Sandals

Metallic leather, $50; buy online now at piperlime.com.
Advertisement
16 of 20 Courtesy of Mywardrobe.com

Ash Platforms

Patent leather, $150; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
Advertisement
17 of 20 Courtesy of Mywardrobe.com

See by Chloe Flats

Patent leather and suede, $266; buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
Advertisement
18 of 20 Courtesy of Netaporter.com

GUESS Pumps

Cork and fabric, $60; buy online now at piperlime.com.
Advertisement
19 of 20 Courtesy of Jcrew.com

J.Crew Flats

Metallic leather, $140; buy online now at jcrew.com.
Advertisement
20 of 20 Courtesy of Netaporter.com

Giuseppe Zanotti Pumps

Patent leather and cork, $650; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!