This Beach-Ready Trend Should Be the First Thing on Your Packing List for Spring Break

We might be plunging into a polar vortex, but the warm weather trends we’ll be seeing everywhere come spring break are already making themselves known. With sunny, getaway wardrobes on our minds, this cute, celebrity-approved trend couldn’t have shown up at a better time.

Just as cherries abounded from ears, wrists, and elbow crooks last summer, shells are inching onto our feeds through the accounts of fashion insiders whose endorsements signal a coming trend.

This isn’t the puka shell-mania of middle school yore (not all of it, at least). Rather, the new wave of seashell motifs skews more South of France. Details like pearlescent materials, conch outlines, and scalloped edges are readymade for transporting you to a Hemingway-esque white sand beach.

What’s also exciting to see is that it’s emerging designers at the forefront of the trend. Aussie brand Valet Studio, which makes whimsical resin hair clips and jewelry in pink and poppy tones lends ‘90s nostalgia to the shell trend, while Instagram-cultivated brand Wald Berlin is executing its seaside creations in gold-plated silver and pearls — and it counts Chiara Ferragni and Marion Cotillard amongst its celebrity fans.

Shop these best new shell accessories to complete every upcoming vacation outfit.