This Beach-Ready Trend Should Be the First Thing on Your Packing List for Spring Break

Waldberlin/Instagram

We might be plunging into a polar vortex, but the warm weather trends we’ll be seeing everywhere come spring break are already making themselves known. With sunny, getaway wardrobes on our minds, this cute, celebrity-approved trend couldn’t have shown up at a better time.

Just as cherries abounded from ears, wrists, and elbow crooks last summer, shells are inching onto our feeds through the accounts of fashion insiders whose endorsements signal a coming trend.

This isn’t the puka shell-mania of middle school yore (not all of it, at least). Rather, the new wave of seashell motifs skews more South of France. Details like pearlescent materials, conch outlines, and scalloped edges are readymade for transporting you to a Hemingway-esque white sand beach.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner’s Valentine's Day Hair Color Is So Extra

 

What’s also exciting to see is that it’s emerging designers at the forefront of the trend. Aussie brand Valet Studio, which makes whimsical resin hair clips and jewelry in pink and poppy tones lends ‘90s nostalgia to the shell trend, while Instagram-cultivated brand Wald Berlin is executing its seaside creations in gold-plated silver and pearls — and it counts Chiara Ferragni and Marion Cotillard amongst its celebrity fans.

Shop these best new shell accessories to complete every upcoming vacation outfit.

Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 13

Isabel Marant Shell Necklace

Courtesy
$115
Shop It Opens a new window
Advertisement

2 of 13

Chan Luu Sequins & Cowry Shell Bracelet

Courtesy
$75
Shop It Opens a new window

3 of 13

Brother Vellies Shell Applique Sandals

Courtesy
$1,300
Shop It Opens a new window
Advertisement

4 of 13

Leandra Medine Square Toe Flats

Courtesy
$450
Shop It Opens a new window

5 of 13

Wald Berlin How Hi Gold-Plated Shell Necklace

Courtesy
$227
Shop It Opens a new window

6 of 13

Valet Studio Ursula Hair Clip Set in Mint

Courtesy
$45
Shop It Opens a new window
Advertisement

7 of 13

Marysia Swim Palm Springs One-Piece Maillot

Courtesy
$345
Shop It Opens a new window

8 of 13

Valentino Garavani Seashell Bracelet

Courtesy
$64 (Originally $395)
Shop It Opens a new window

9 of 13

Isabel Marant Malebo Shell Drop Earrings

Courtesy
$105
Shop It Opens a new window
Advertisement

10 of 13

Lizzie Fortunato Formation Conch-Shell Brass Earrings

Courtesy
$330
Shop It Opens a new window

11 of 13

Rachel Comey Shell Iridescent Acrylic Earrings

Courtesy
$95
Shop It Opens a new window

12 of 13

KAYU Jane Seashell Wicker Clutch

Courtesy
$235
Shop It Opens a new window
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement