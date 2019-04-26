Stop What You're Doing Because the Bag of the Summer Has Finally Arrived

Image zoom Courtesy Salvatore Ferragamo/Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

With temperatures on the rise, our wardrobe suddenly seems in the need of an update. We're more than ready to trade in those clunky boots for a chic pair of sandals, and replace the bag we've been toting around for months with something light and fun. Thankfully, Salvatore Ferragamo has the answer to our summer fashion dilemmas: Along with its Spring 2019 collection, it released an exclusive capsule collection with The Webster, and the pieces are perfect for the warmer weeks ahead.

Between red mules that will pop against white sundresses, and structured, woven bags perfect for an outdoor date night, the seven-piece collection consists of seasonal classics with a slightly modern twist. We're particularly fond of the red and cream wicker bucket bag — an accessory that will no doubt look great with every bright and breezy outfit in our closet.

Sure, these items might be an investment — the aforementioned woven bag costs $3,100 — but at the same time, they're staples; they won't go out of style anytime soon and can be worn for years to come. Plus, the fact that they'll only be available at one store (The Webster's website and its Soho location) gives them an exclusive feel.

