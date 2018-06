1 of 8 Imaxtree (2), Courtesy

Runway Style Under $50

From Proenza Schouler's textured stripes to Stella McCartney's bold prints, spring Fashion Week certainly gave us something to fantasize about. Now you can make those daydreams a reality with our editors' fun, affordable finds. Take inspiration from your favorite runway fashions with statement-making accessories including bags, shoes and even an umbrella!