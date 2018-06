Runway-Inspired Trends Under $100

We took our inspiration from the runway this summer-from Proenza Schouler to Isabel Marant and Celine-but shopped the looks in equally fabulous under-$100 interpretations. All of the high-concept design, none of the triple-digit price tags!Slouchy and striped, a charming cotton bag adds a touch of whimsy to workday separates. Think Proenza Schouler and look for a version with sophisticated leather trim for an effect that is more boardroom than beach.Woven foldover purse, $65, Nine West; stylefind.com