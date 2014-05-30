Runway-Inspired Sunglasses Trend To Try: Cat Eye

A cat’s eye shape is a classic. But this season, the style was reinvented with sharper edges. For a sophisticated, more modern style, add an angular pair to your look and be sure to pull back your hair (as shown on the runway) to show off the shape. Runway inspiration: DKNY (left), Honor (right)
