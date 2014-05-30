Runway-Inspired Sunglasses Trend To Try: Cat Eye

May 30, 2014 @ 4:26 pm
Cat Eye Sunglasses, DKNY, Honor
Trend: Cat's Eye
A cat’s eye shape is a classic. But this season, the style was reinvented with sharper edges. For a sophisticated, more modern style, add an angular pair to your look and be sure to pull back your hair (as shown on the runway) to show off the shape.
Runway inspiration: DKNY (left), Honor (right)
Cat Eye Sunglasses, Le Specs
Le Specs
$67; asos.com
Cat Eye Sunglasses, Marilyn
Marilyn Monroe Eyewear
$495; marilyn-monroe.allure-eyewear.com
Cat Eye Sunglasses, Illesteva
Illesteva
$290; illesteva.com
Cat Eye Sunglasses, Mango
Mango
$40; mango.com
Cat Eye Sunglasses, Fendi
Fendi
$423; otticanet.com
Cat Eye Sunglasses, Kamali Kulture
Kamali Kulture
$98; kamalikulture.com
