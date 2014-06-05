Runway-Inspired Sunglasses: Try the Mirrored Lens Trend

It seems as though anywhere you go these days you can spot yourself in someone's lenses.

Mirrored sunglasses are everywhere. And while the style has been around for ages—think of the iconic movie posters for Almost Famous with Kate Hudson and Sex and the City 2 with Sarah Jessica Parker—the style is having a moment right now. After showing up on countless spring 2014 runways, it became very clear that designers have a whole new vision for this stylish shade style.

The lenses are as versatile as ever and come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. The reflective layer picks up light and tones from around you for an ever-changing look (which means they match with every piece in your closet). The fun, look-at-me sunglasses prove to play well with prints, as shown on the Alberta Ferretti (pictured at top, left) and Just Cavalli (pictured at top, right) runways. And you can also employ these shades as the pop of color in your outfit. We scoured our favorite e-tailers and found the best of the best mirrored lenses. With pairs starting at just under $20, you'll be sure to find the perfect pair to suit your style.

Click to shop our favorites, including the luxe styles pictured below!