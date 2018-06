1 of 10 IMAXTREE

Open-Toed Mules

The '90s-style shoe is back! But unlike the clunky closed-toe ones from decades past, Phoebe Philo of Celine re-imagined them as sandals for the summer, complete with slick lines and playful embellishments. Click through to shop similar modern-day versions that boast metallic offerings, cool cut-outs, snakeskin detailing, and more.