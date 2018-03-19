Reese Witherspoon and More Celebs Have Been Wearing This Designer’s Shoes Since the Early 2000s

 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 19, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

Wanna know how to truly know if a shoe will last more than 20 minutes on your foot without making you cry? Take a look at what your favorite celebs are wearing. Reese Witherspoon, Dakota Johnson, and Kerry Washington walk red carpet after red carpet wearing the highest of high heels and look flawless while doing so.

Are they all just using that crazy Kate Middleton high-heel hack? Maybe. Or maybe they've just all found shoes that they love AND can actually walk in. 

Sixteen years ago, Bruno Frisoni came to French accessories brand Roger Vivier. Most famous for their buckle shoe (inspired by the eternally chic Catherine Deneuve), Frisoni breathed new life into the house. He brought a new muse: Ines de la Fressange. He made sneakers fashionable. And he had a stable of celebs all wearing his modern designs to show that not only were they relevant, but very, very wearable.

In honor of his final collection, which just showed in February in Paris, we present the most memorable celeb moments from Frisoni's time at Roger Vivier.

1 of 14 Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon, 2005

at the Just Like Heaven premiere.

2 of 14 Getty Images

Emily Mortimer, 2006

at the Golden Globes wearing the Sport Chic Sandals.

3 of 14 NBC/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett, 2007

at the 2007 Golden Globes wearing the Rose n’ Roll Sandals.

4 of 14 Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Julianne Moore, 2008

at the MET Gala in Roger Vivier sandals and clutch.

5 of 14 Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Diane Kruger, 2009

at the CFDA Awards in the Spiky Sandal and Prisme Clutch.

6 of 14 Getty Images

Julia Roberts, 2010

at the Eat Pray Love premiere wearing the Super Croisee Sandal.

7 of 14 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Natalie Portman, 2011

at the Oscars carrying the Boite de Nuit.

8 of 14 Gregg DeGuire

Michelle Williams, 2012

at the SAGs wearing the Sandal Cage.
9 of 14 Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock, 2013

at the Venice Film Festival with the Night Tube Clutch and Smocking Sandal.

10 of 14 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain, 2014

at the Cannes Film Festival wearing the Sandal Plateau.

11 of 14 Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson, 2015

at amfAR with the Pilgrim Clutch and Ondulation Sandal.

12 of 14 Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett, 2016

at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards carrying the Maxi Boite de Nuit Clutch.
13 of 14 Nicole Cleary/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman, 2017

at the Swisse Wellness “Power Your Passion” Event wearing the Boite de Nuit Jaipur and the Manhattan Maharani Sandals.

14 of 14 Getty Images

Kerry Washington, 2018

at the Golden Globes wearing the Flower Net Bootie.

