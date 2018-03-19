Reese Witherspoon and More Celebs Have Been Wearing This Designer’s Shoes Since the Early 2000s

Wanna know how to truly know if a shoe will last more than 20 minutes on your foot without making you cry? Take a look at what your favorite celebs are wearing. Reese Witherspoon, Dakota Johnson, and Kerry Washington walk red carpet after red carpet wearing the highest of high heels and look flawless while doing so.

RELATED: Comfortable Shoes Celebrities Love

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Are they all just using that crazy Kate Middleton high-heel hack? Maybe. Or maybe they've just all found shoes that they love AND can actually walk in.

Sixteen years ago, Bruno Frisoni came to French accessories brand Roger Vivier. Most famous for their buckle shoe (inspired by the eternally chic Catherine Deneuve), Frisoni breathed new life into the house. He brought a new muse: Ines de la Fressange. He made sneakers fashionable. And he had a stable of celebs all wearing his modern designs to show that not only were they relevant, but very, very wearable.

RELATED: Meet Roger Vivier's Bruno Frisoni

In honor of his final collection, which just showed in February in Paris, we present the most memorable celeb moments from Frisoni's time at Roger Vivier.