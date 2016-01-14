Shop Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian's Favorite Sold-Out Choker—That's Finally Back in Stock

fallonjewelry (2) sarasampaio
Danielle Prescod
Jan 14, 2016 @ 8:45 am

Every so often, there are a few accessories that achieve cult status in a short amount of time, among them are the Yeezy Boosts of the world, the Dior 'So Real' sunglasses, and the Hermès Apple watches. Usually within a day or so, these pieces are gone from retailers faster than you can say LipKit by Kylie. This was the case with the Fallon Monarch choker. Released for Fall 2015, this piece sold out immediately after it was donned by Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian. From there, the model squad got on board and it became a bona fide phenomenon. It was just restocked on the Fallon website, and it is clear that these necklaces won’t be in stock for long, so act fast before you end up empty-handed. And, in the meantime, check out how fashion’s most famous are embracing the new "it" accessory.

1 of 13 Courtesy

2 of 13 Jim Spellman/ WireImage

Ophélie Guillermand

Guillermand wears her exclusive white version on the CFDA red carpet. 

3 of 13 Instagram/sarasampaio Verified

Sara Sampaio

Sampaio got hers delivered to a Victoria's Secret shoot in St. Bart's. 

4 of 13 Instagram/daphnegroeneveld

Daphne Groeneveld

Groeneveld was an early choker adopter, wearing hers at a party in Paris in October.

5 of 13 Courtesy

6 of 13 Instagram/brittgastineau

Kourtney Kardashian

Kopying (see what we did there?) sister Khloé, Kourtney wore her choker to mom Kris's infamous Christmas Eve party in December.

7 of 13 Instagram/vitasidorkina

Vita Sidorkina

Fresh off the VS runway, Sidorkina's choker makes a pink carpet debut.

8 of 13 Instagram/how_about_mina

Mina Cvetkovic

Perfectly paired with a plunging neckline, Cvetkovic amps up the sex appeal of her choker for a night out.

9 of 13 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Rihanna

The reigning queen of cool always comes first. Here, RiRi rocks hers with a bold blue lip.

10 of 13 Courtesy

11 of 13 Instagram/fallonjewelry

Khloé Kardashian

We're in love with Koko, especially in this choker. 

12 of 13 Instagram/ fallonjewelry

Taylor Hill

Hill was spotted in the choker with her sister over the holidays. 

13 of 13 Instagram/fallonjewelry

Emma Roberts

Roberts's Scream Queens alter ego is super stylish—she is named Chanel after-all. Here she put her preppy twist on the sexy staple. 

