Shop Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian's Favorite Sold-Out Choker—That's Finally Back in Stock

Every so often, there are a few accessories that achieve cult status in a short amount of time, among them are the Yeezy Boosts of the world, the Dior 'So Real' sunglasses, and the Hermès Apple watches. Usually within a day or so, these pieces are gone from retailers faster than you can say LipKit by Kylie. This was the case with the Fallon Monarch choker. Released for Fall 2015, this piece sold out immediately after it was donned by Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian. From there, the model squad got on board and it became a bona fide phenomenon. It was just restocked on the Fallon website, and it is clear that these necklaces won’t be in stock for long, so act fast before you end up empty-handed. And, in the meantime, check out how fashion’s most famous are embracing the new "it" accessory.

