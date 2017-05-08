Rihanna Can't Stop Wearing These Affordable Sunglasses

It's rare to see celebrities repeating outfits, especially when they have access to just about every designer. But even Rihanna can't resist wearing her favorite pieces more than once. Her latest obsession: retro-inspired sunglasses from the Luxury Wig by Alex Knost collaboration for Raen. To say she likes the white over-sized shades would be a total understatement because we've spotted Rihanna wearing the sunglasses on five different occasions.

She wears them in between takes while filming Oceans 8 with distressed jeans and a graphic jacket.

Alessio Botticelli/GC

And the trendy sunglasses have been a part of several of Rihanna's casual yet stylish airport outfits.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin

Afterall, the dark lenses are perfect for blocking the flashes from the paparazzi's cameras.

AKM-GSI, Inc.

VIDEO: Rihanna's Beauty Transformation

Rihanna even worked the sunglasses in to her pre-Met Gala look while running errands.

Hours before the Met Gala, Rihanna was spotted rocking the sunglasses with a neon hoodie and a blue fur stole. Her Dior bag and white Vetements boots ($1,400; net-a-porter.com) made for perfect accessories. Roy Rochlin/Getty

And you know what's even better? Rihanna's beloved shades only cost $150. We know that the $150 price tag might seem like a splurge to some, but it's rare to see celebrities rocking sunglasses with such an amazing price tag. So we're gonna grab these babies before they sell out on Raen's website.