8 Retro Geek-Chic Glasses for the Ultimate Throwback

Flash back to kids in grade school calling you Four Eyes. Yikes. Now flash forward to you in present day, sitting all chic and pretty with your contacts in. Nice! Just one thing: Why did you ever give up on the specs? Okay, you might be thinking, sticks and stones may break my bones, but words did surely hurt me. I get it, you’re emotionally scarred. And to that, I say, I feel you.

But sometimes you’ve got to give your eyeballs a rest. Do a contact lens detox. Sometimes you’ve just got to break out the glasses again. Before you vigorously shake your head no, consider this: geek-chic aesthetics are on the rise, and you, my friend, are in luck.

Take a page from Hollywood’s book. Your resident cool girls Bella Hadid, Alexa Chung, and Emily Ratajkowski are proving retro specs are in. From mixed-metal tones to oversized frames, here are 8 retro glasses for channeling your inner nerdy-chic persona. How’s that for a flashback?

CARRERA

With these luxe, gold rims, lame is just one accent mark away from lamé.

garrett leight

The '80s revival you've been waiting for.

CHLOÉ

These heavily oversized frames are what fashion girls wear when they really want to amp up the nerd. Neutralize it with a flirty ensemble featuring OTK boots.

RAY-BAN

Ray-Ban coming in hot with the multi-tone metal.

THOM BROWNE

Details, details, details. Note the multi-colored tips and dual-tone frames.

THOM BROWNE

This half-rim style updates an otherwise retro look.

WARBY PARKER

With these vintage-style aviators, suddenly we see shopping in vinyl record stores, lazy sunday brunches, and reading in bed.

LINDA FARROW

Here's your chance to wear 18-22 carat gold on your face.

