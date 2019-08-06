This Unexpected Sunglass Shape Clearly Won the Summer

Image zoom Mark R. Milan/Getty Images

Ever seen Kendall Jenner running from a wild fashion trend? Nope, didn't think so. The 23-year-old model is game for any and every style challenge, whether it's taking on a blinding color or stepping out in a controversial dress. Her latest style obsession isn't a wear-one-time type of item, though. Kendall is currently living in her rectangle-shaped Carolina Lemke sunglasses ($90; carolinalemke.com) designed by her sister Kim Kardashian West.

Itsy-bitsy sunglass shapes have dominated the accessory department for a few years. But the latest wave of rectangular designs are slightly bigger and much more easier to wear than their super-skinny predecessors, which is probably why Kendall kept the trendy style on repeat all season long.

Kendall and her Carolina Lemke shades aren't alone. There are several other brands and celebrities enjoying the rectangle-shaped trend — like Shay Mitchell in her Karen Walker sunglasses and Priyanka Chopra's Le Specs Unreal! shades.

See exactly how the stars are wearing the trendy sunglasses below.

Kendall Jenner in Kim Kardashian West Carolina Lemke, $90; carolinalemke.com.

Priyanka Chopra in Le Specs Unreal!, $79; shopbop.com.

Shay Mitchell in Karen Walker Shipwrecks Sunglasses, $160; nordstrom.com.