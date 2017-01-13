On Sale Now! Score These Embroidered Booties at Half the Price

Courtesy
Anna Hecht
Jan 13, 2017 @ 9:30 am

It's no secret, we love a bootie. Especially an embroidered bootie—and even more so when they're priced at 50 percent off!

At this very moment, Rebecca Minkoff is holding a secret sale and we're here to let you in on ALL the details. From now through 1/15, when you shop their sale selections, you'll get an additional 50 percent off select markdowns with code "RMSALE50."

At the top of our list are these fabulous "Bojanna" booties with Southwestern embroidery and almond-shaped toes. As Rebecca Minkoff puts it, they're "basically a magic carpet you can wear." We couldn't agree more.

Courtesy

Shop the look: $99 (originally $295; rebeccaminkoff.com)

