This Retailer Has So Many Hidden Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Including Pairs for Just $80

Just like the many A-listers who wear them, Ray-Ban sunglasses are a fixture in Hollywood. The iconic brand, which has been around since the 1930s, has been worn by countless celebs over the years including Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Meghan Markle, and Reese Witherspoon — just to name a few. And while a pair of the brand’s sunnies may be an investment, you can get snag several styles worn by your favorite stars for much less at one particular retailer.

You'll find a slew of the brand's shades at several department stores and sunglass chains, but some of the best deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses are on Amazon with popular styles starting at just $80. The retailer carries all of the brand’s most classic designs — including the celeb-approved Aviator, Clubmaster, Wayfarer, and Erika for less than many brick-and-mortar stores.

Though some particular designs or colors cost about the same across retailers, Amazon’s large assortment also comes with another money-saving perk that applies to almost all pairs: free, two-day shipping for Prime members — or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial. Several sunnies are also included in Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe program, which lets you try them at home for free for seven days.

Since Amazon prices are often changing and inventory tends to go quickly, you’ll need to move fast if you see your favorite pair marked down. Here are some of the best Ray-Ban deals you can score on Amazon right now.

Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer

Treat yourself to a pair of these classic black shades, which also belong to Emma Stone, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lily Collins, and Rachel Bilson, for as little as $122 (that’s about $40 less than most department and sunglass stores). Tortoise shell fans can also scoop up a pair in the timeless finish for just $130 right now.

Ray-Ban RB4171F Erika Sunglasses

The stylish shades, which usually retail for upwards of $143, are just $128 on Amazon with some more seasonal colors and finishes starting at just $114. These ladylike sunnies are just the thing to pair with your favorite outfits from office-ready ensembles to casual weekend wear.

Ray-Ban RB3016 Classic Clubmaster Sunglasses

Lily Aldridge is just one of many stylish stars who have been spotted wearing this particular style, which sells for around $153 at department stores. You can snag the same pair in one of 15 color combinations starting at just $120 on Amazon.

Ray-Ban RB3025 Aviator Unisex Sunglasses

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brooke Shields, Jennifer Aniston, and Gigi Hadid all own various versions of these best-selling sunglasses. While most Ray-Ban Aviator styles cost about the same across Amazon and brick-and-mortar stores, you can snag a few for a steal, like these pretty purple shades for just $116, gorgeous gold frames for $118, and these bold mirrored shades for $125.

Ray-Ban RB2180 Round Sunglasses

These round sunnies look a bit more polished than some of the brand’s casual styles. Get these in 18 colors and finishes with some starting at just $80 and most going for around $140 to $158 on Amazon. The same style is usually marked up to $143 for very basic styles to $169 for more current colors.

