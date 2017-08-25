This Pippa Middleton-Approved British Bag Line Just Launched in the USA

Some of you may remember a British brand from the late '90s with a cute Scottie dog logo. Well, Radley—the esteemed English brand in question—has now crossed the pound and launched a new fall collection with Macy's. This makes us very excited, as Radley has had an eclectic celebrity fan base including Pippa Middleton!

This week, Radley debuted its autumn/winter 2017 collection, launching exclusively at Macy's stores and macys.com. The latest collection, styled and curated for the functionality of the modern woman, uses quality materials and a superior team of creatives to build the latest designs.

However luxurious and stylish, don't fret. The line has an affordable approach with price points ranging from $55 to $325. We're sure you'll find something you'll love! Shop the collection now at macys.com.