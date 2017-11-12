Colorful Gloves to Keep Your Fingers Warm During the Artic Chill 

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Steffi Lee
Nov 12, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

It’s hard to make fashion choices when you’re indecisive and thankfully solid black and cashmere is always a great idea whether it comes to winter sweaters, lounge-y sweatpants, etc. But instead of pulling out the basic knit gloves for this winter without a thought, peruse your favorite bookmarked shopping sites – you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the fun (dare we say cheeky?) finger covering options available!

As the winter months trudge on, everything becomes a little bit more colorless and dreary, so maybe it’s a good thing to have your accessories work overtime in the peppy department. We’ve never met a bright faux fur we didn’t like and below is proof of that.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Kate Spade

New York Taxi Mittens

Kate Spade available at Kate Spade $48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Prada

Embellished Leather Gloves

Prada available at Mytheresa $1,050 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Topshop

Pink Faux Fur Leather Gloves

Topshop $48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Portolano

Open-Knit Star Cashmere Gloves

Portolano available at Neiman Marcus $125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Marni

Faux Fur Mittens

Marni available at Net-a-Porter $510 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Missoni

Multi-Stripe Long Gloves

Missoni available at Intermix $335 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Yves Salomon

Fur-Trimmed Knit Gloves

Yves Salomon available at Matches Fashion $145 SHOP NOW

