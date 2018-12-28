Plus-Size Belts That Will Instantly Transform Any Outfit

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

You know that feeling you get when you finally find the perfect handbag or pair of shoes to go with that outfit you've been saving? The right belt can make just as much of an impact. Often this functional accessory is overlooked, but a well-thought-out belt can do wonders for even the simplest of outfits.

Wrapping a Gucci belt through the belt loops of your favorite pair of jeans, for instance, is an instant game-changer. But it doesn't have be a flashy designer brand: A leather belt with a simple gold buckle can also do wonders, adding a polished touch. Or you could follow Iskra Lawrence's lead with a bright, wide waist-belt — perfect for jazzing up a dress.

Below, our favorite plus-size belts that are sure to bring any outfit to life.

Plus-Size Belts on Amazon

Don't sleep on Amazon. The website has a ton of fashion deals hidden throughout. This belt grabbed our eye thanks to its textured, luxe-looking finish.

Shop It: TFJ Faux Leather Belt, $15; amazon.com.

Plus-Size Designer Belts

Purchasing a designer belt online can be tricky, especially when the sizing is in centimeters (like Gucci). The largest size that the brand offers is 120 cm, which will fit a 44-inch waist or someone who wears a size 22.

Shop It: Gucci Leather Belt with GG Buckle, $450; net-a-porter.com.

Plus-Size Corset Belts

This waist-cinching design will add a sexy twist to any outfit. You'll love the way it can transform your average LBD. You can also throw it over a blazer or even a white T-shirt.

Shop It: Eloquii Snake Print, $80; eloquii.com.

Plus-Size Wide-Waist Belt

You can customize this wrap-arround belt to make sure you get the perfect fit. And the wide design will help accentuate your waist, no matter what you decide to wear it with.

Shop It: Universal Standard Obi Belt, $40; universalstandard.com.

Plus-Size Belt Bags

Another trend to test right now is the belt bag. The tan color of this one will pair well with just about everything.

Shop It: Eloquii Belt Bag, $50; eloquii.com.

Plus-Size Belts With Bling

One of 2019's biggest trends will be pretty belts that are loaded with charms and extra bling. This pearl-embellished one is a great place to start with subtle shine.

Shop It: eVogues Adjustable Pearl Chain Belt, $12; amazon.com.